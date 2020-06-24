The Sorting Hat has sent Harry Potter to… the Leicester Tigers.

Harry Potter, a 22-year-old wing who can play across many positions in the back line, signed for the Premiership side from the Melbourne Rebels.

Potter was a standout performer for Sydney University in the Shute Shield competition where he topped the charts for metres, clean breaks and defenders beaten.

But his name, of course, has been the thing that's captured everyone's attention.

Even the Tigers' official Twitter account had some fun announcing: "You're a Tiger, Harry!"

Here were a bunch of inevitable jokes from the Twittersphere after news of the move.

