NFL star Marquette King has come under fire after claiming he would "dominate" rugby, a sport he has never played professionally.

King — who is currently a free agent — represented the Oakland Raiders for six seasons before signing with the Denver Broncos in 2018.

He was the NFL's punting yards leader in 2014, and starred for the St. Louis BattleHawks in this year's inaugural XFL season.

Although he has not competed in the NFL since 2018, the 87kg punter rustled some feathers on Saturday after boldly proclaiming on Twitter: "If I played rugby I would dominate it easily."

What King did not account for was the global popularity of rugby union, and the 31-year-old inevitably copped a flood of backlash for the contentious tweet.

Rugby World Cup winner Neil Back, former Ireland fullback Simon Zebo and the official All Blacks Twitter account each shared their thoughts on the American's claim.

Really, leave your pads and helmet in your bag 👍🤣🥳 — Neil Back MBE (@NeilBack) June 20, 2020

You’re welcome to join us for training anytime. https://t.co/QanJhkhV8z — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 20, 2020

England forward Ellis Genge laughed off the footballer's brag: "I'd bend him right up, stick to wearing your bike helmet and shoulder cushions my boy."

Even Fiji Rugby Union's General Manager of High Performance couldn't resist sledging King for his optimism, offering to set up a training drill with some of Fiji's most intimidating players.

I love the confidence. If you wish I could organise a little 10m gauntlet drill with Radradra, Tuisova, Yato, Nakarara and Mata as an introduction? I can even format the drill to suit, 15 seconds on, 15 minutes off... https://t.co/ehvp1el8dI — Simon Raiwalui (@SimonRaiwalui) June 20, 2020

Although previously serving as a wide receiver in college football, King hardly boasts the credentials to suggest he'd be an automatic rugby union powerhouse.

In hope of settling the debate, King created a Twitter poll asking, "Which sport would you find the better overall athlete?"

After more than 22,000 votes, rugby comfortably trumped American football by acquiring 78.6 per cent in the final results.

King was eventually forced to back-pedal on Sunday after the relentless backlash continued.