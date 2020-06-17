While most people around the world spent their time in lockdown baking, eating and lounging around, Nikola Jokic was getting fit.

The two-time NBA Denver Nuggets All-Star was pictured recently looking far more shredded than usual ahead of the season restart at the end of July.

"He sent me a picture. No shirt on. He's got abs. I've never seen him have abs before," Denver general manager Tim Connelly recently told ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

Jokić se bukvalno prepolovio. pic.twitter.com/HywN53VUyY — Pavle Knežević (@PavleKn) June 11, 2020

Jokic, who was listed at 129kg to start the season, looked sluggish at times throughout the campaign despite the Nuggets sitting in the third seed in the West.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old was averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game when the season came to a stop due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photos of his transformation have since been posted to Twitter, leaving fans in awe.

"Wow his twin brother is in really good shape," one fan joked, while another commented, HUH!?!? Are we sure that's Jokic!?"

Wow his twin brother is in really good shape — PASCAL SP🌶CY P SIAKAM (@SpSiakam) June 11, 2020

HUH!?!?



Are we sure that’s Jokic!? — 🔥 (@BandAidWade) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, another European NBA star, Luka Doncic, is apparently not quite where he needs to be.

"He's not in the best shape," his trainer Jure Drakslar said, per the Dallas Morning News.

"Which is normal. NBA games will not be played before the end of July, so there is enough time to help him recover and get ready.

"However, he undoubtedly would be ready to play right now."