Former England paceman Tim Bresnan has recalled the grim prank he pulled on teammate Graeme Swann in 2012.

Australia's ODI squad toured England eight years ago for a five-match series, and the fourth game was scheduled to take place at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

England's players were staying at the local Radisson Hotel, and Bresnan found himself in possession of the building's master key, meaning he had access to all the hotel's rooms.

Inevitably, the Yorkshireman teamed up with veteran bowler James Anderson to pull an elaborate practical joke on their teammate.

During an episode of the Yorkshire Cricket: Covers Off podcast, Bresnan detailed how they plotted the disgusting prank.

"We're in (the hotel) and I come back to my room after training, walked through the door, and there's a key card on my dresser. I thought, 'That's weird, I don't remember leaving that there.' I picked it up, tried the door and it's worked," Bresnan said.

"Then I tried next door and it worked; it let me in. It must have been a master key, one of the cleaner's keys or something. You can only imagine the fun we could have had with this key.

"I said to Jimmy (Anderson), 'What room you in mate?' and he showed me which one it was, and I was like, 'There you go mate.'



"He was like, 'What, how did you just do that?'

"So we waited for Swanny to leave for dinner and we go into his room and turn the mattress upside down, we put porn on the TV, turned it up full blast, took the batteries out of the remote, we stole all of his minibar, we cleaned out his minibar, we ordered some room service.

"Jimmy took a dump in the toilet, but a Joey-Squat reverse one and let it slide down the front of the bowl, and it just stuck to the bowl. He went straight into his room to wipe himself up.

"We basically ransacked his room, chucked his wardrobe all over the bed and stuff like that, and then we went for dinner."

England spin bowler Graeme Swann. Photo / Photosport

Unfortunately, Bresnan and Anderson were not aware Swann's wife was also staying at the hotel that night.

"We're walking across the bridge and just as we went across the bridge, down come the stairs Swanny and his wife … we didn't have a clue that she was there.

"He was describing the scenes the next day, 'I couldn't get porn off the TV lads, I literally couldn't get the porn off the TV. I got room service to come and make my bed, and all three of us were stood there watching porn while she was making the bed up.'"

England went on to win the ODI at Chester-le-Street by eight wickets, Anderson and Bresnan combining to take four wickets. David Hussey was the only Australian batsman to manage a half century in the loss.

Bresnan played 142 matches for England during his international career, claiming 205 wickets.

The 35-year-old featured in seven Ashes Tests, snaring 26 wickets at a commendable average of 27.57. He was a pivotal member of England's historic 2010/11 Ashes victory.