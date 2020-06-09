New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show The Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

In tonight's episode, Blues CEO Andrew Hore talks about how the franchise landed legendary All Black Dan Carter.

Dane Coles (Hurricanes), James Parsons (Blues), Ash Dixon (Highlanders) and Aaron Cruden (Chiefs) go head-to-head before Super Rugby Aotearoa's kick-off on Saturday.