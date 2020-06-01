The NRL is back in action and the Warriors kicked things off in the best way possible. Christopher Reive analyses the team's performances.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – 7

The fullback worked hard to create opportunities for his team. He led all players in running metres with 285 – 76 of those from dummy half. Defensively he was strong and well positioned.

Patrick Herbert – 6

Herbert showed his capabilities with ball in hand, running hard at the line and bumping off defenders. He was strong under the high ball and solid in defense.

Peta Hiku – 5

Started the game well but was forced off after 25 minutes due to a rib injury.

Gerard Beale – 7

Quietly put together a performance that reminded people what he is capable of. While he made an impact with his running game, his defence was superb. His made 27 tackles - more than the rest of the back five combined.

Ken Maumalo – 7

Didn't get too many opportunities close to the try line but did plenty of work early in sets, chalking up more that 280m with ball in hand and breaking plenty of tackles.

Kodi Nikorima – 7

Kodi Nikorima impressed against the Dragons. Photo / Photsport

Flashing the running game Warriors fans have been hoping to see for some time, Nikorima was a handful for the Dragons defence. Despite being forced to centre early, his last play options were generally solid and his kicking game was strong.

Blake Green – 7

Delivering the same, stoic performance week after week, Green was ever-reliable with his kicking game and attacking options. His defence against the Dragons stood out, with 35 tackles to his credit.

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown – 8

The young prop made his presence felt early, scoring the first points of the match. Running hard into contact and getting stuck into his work defensively, it was an impressive showing.

Wayde Egan – 6

Worked hard defensively, but failed to make an impact on attack. With the new game made for quick plays from dummy half, he could have capitalised a bit more.

Adam Blair – 7

Blair showed signs of his best football with a terrific game on both sides of the park. A strong performance from the veteran forward.

Tohu Harris – 9

Harris led the way defensively, topping the team's tackle count with 48. His work on attack was equally as impressive, running for more than 200m.

Eliesa Katoa – 8

Eliesa Katoa is a player to watch. Photo / Photosport

Katoa showed why he's tipped to be the next great Warriors prospect, running some terrific lines in support, attacking the line with intent and getting through his work defensively. A strong all-around showing.

Isaiah Papali'i – 6

Running for more than 100m and making more than 30 tackles, there's no reason Papali'i can play at this level week after week.

Karl Lawton – 5

Joined the fray when Hiku was forced from the pitch and played his role well. Nothing spectacular, just a solid all-around performance.

King Vuniyayawa – 8

The Fijian international played at a high pace and got through a massive amount of work in just 34 minutes. Clocking up more than 110m with ball in hand and making more than 20 tackles, Vuniyayawa's performance was attention grabbing.

Agnatius Paasi – 5

The veteran prop had a bit of a mixed bag with discipline hurting him at times. He made up for it in his attacking game, and got through his tackles.

Jack Murchie – 5

An adequate debut for the club, the Canberra Raiders loanee took his opportunity in 29 minutes off the bench with some crunching tackles and strong carries.