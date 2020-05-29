COMMENT:

In life, as the saying goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

It's often the same in sport, as a poor beginning to a game, a race, or a season can't be undone.

Until now.

READ MORE:

• Michael Burgess: Unpacking the NRL's bungled handling of attempted restart

• Michael Burgess: My favourite sporting occasion

• Michael Burgess: New Zealand Football in a bind over 2021 Olympics coaching appointments

• Michael Burgess: How the NRL restart could become an impossible dream for the Warriors

Thanks to the Covid-19 chaos, NRL teams get a chance to start afresh this weekend.

The circumstances aren't what anyone could have wished for, and it's been a highly stressful time for all, especially the Warriors, given their forced relocation to New South Wales and all the issues that have accompanied that.

But there are always opportunities that come out of crisis, and in a few months we might look back on the situation as a turning point for the Auckland team.

Advertisement

There are certainly some silver linings for the squad, if not the club, and the Warriors will "start" their season tomorrow against the Dragons in much better shape than they were in mid-March.

Sure, they've lost a couple of players to injury, but they've got more back and have a stronger list, recently bolstered by props Jack Murchie and Poasa Faamausili.

But most importantly, they've had a chance to re-engineer their game, with almost six extra weeks on the training field.

That's vital because, for whatever reason, they weren't ready to go back in March, but now they have second chance to be.

There wasn't much to like about the round-one performance in Newcastle, aside from some gritty defence, and the game was done with 25 minutes to play.

After all the positive talk about a new game model, and a sharper, more intense pre-season, there was little to show for it. Round two against the Raiders wasn't much better, though there were mitigating circumstances after they were unable to return to New Zealand.

But the portents weren't great, with nothing to suggest they were going to storm the competition and confound the prophets of doom from across the Tasman.

The Warriors are still underdogs, with a modest roster compared to most other clubs, but they have got more prospects now than they had in March.

Advertisement

The spine, including new hooker Wayde Egan, have had invaluable time together, while attacking patterns and defensive shape across the team have been re-worked. And youngsters like Eli Katoa and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown would have relished the "bonus" pre-season.

Eliesa Katoa is tackled during a pre-season game against the Wests Tigers in Rotorua in March. Photo / Photosport

Combinations have been tuned up, something that isn't possible during the grind of the season.

And, as coach Stephen Kearney has mentioned, their rookies have had the chance to absorb constant lessons from the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Tohu Harris, as they live in camp together.

The travel factor is another potential game-changer. Instead of an all-day trip across the Tasman every second weekend, they will have a bus ride down the coast for most of their away games, which could bring positive performance benefits.

Their initial draw is kind, as none of their first three opponents - the Dragons, Panthers, and Cowboys - were playoff teams last year and Nathan Cleary (Penrith) and Michael Morgan (North Queensland) will be key absentees.

Training in the Central Coast climate will also be welcomed, compared with cold, rainy mornings in Auckland in June.

Of course, none of the above factors can minimise the ongoing struggle of being away from family, friends and their lives in this country.

It can't be underestimated. The strain must be enormous at times, and being in such a football bubble could be claustrophobic. But if families can join them at some stage, which could happen as soon as next month, that will be crucial.

Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney and captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at training. Photo / Photosport

And there is another positive.

For most of their history, the Warriors have been criticised for their lack of mental toughness, regularly cited as a major reason for their underperformance over the years.

But across the last month they have proved themselves to be an incredibly resilient group, with all the sacrifices they have had to make, while also focusing on a return to professional sport, in a time of massive uncertainty.

Could any other NRL team have done what they are doing? It's unlikely.

If they can transfer that new-found psychological strength on to the field of play, then there could yet be some surprises in 2020.