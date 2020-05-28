Live sport is finally back and it wasn't just Australians who plonked down on the couch last night to watch the first NRL match in more than two months.

Supporters of all codes tuned in to see the Eels pump the Broncos 34-6 in a fast, frenzied encounter in Brisbane as several rule changes made for a spectator-friendly experience.

The players were blowing hard at the end of a match with far fewer stoppages than normal and overseas viewers liked what they saw.

NFL reporter Cam Inman, who covers the San Francisco 49ers for the San Jose Mercury, was one such international observer to give rugby league his tick of approval, even working in a topical mention of "social distancing" to describe his take on the action.

Advertisement

You might remember Inman as one of the journalists who covered Jarryd Hayne's NFL adventure at the Niners, but it's been a long time since the Hayne Plane wore the blue and gold in the NRL.

"Loved it. Athletes colliding into each other at full speed again. Excellent 'social distancing' led to the superb try to put @TheParraEels ahead at halftime," Inman tweeted.

"I blissfully still don't understand all the rules. (I streamed last 20 minutes, once awoken by our cat's snoring at 3am)."

Matt Sutton, an Australian who works in Canada as a radio host, was keen to spruik the 13-a-side game to his social media followers.

Looking for LIVE sport?

I suggest you find a favourite @NRL side!

Rugby league is live on @Sportsnet all day / weekend#sogood pic.twitter.com/HYyurlPfeb — Matt Sutton (@SuttoZ953) May 28, 2020

Welsh reporter Anthony Lewis referred to "Parramatta smashing the Broncos in Brisbane", adding: "You may say it's only sport but I think it's a huge morale boost for a lot of people."

Even Fox Sports in The Netherlands ran a match report of the Eels' win, even if they did mistake the Broncos for the Bulldogs in their copy, while the American version of the site also covered the game.

American news wire service Associated Press wrote: "With the sound of skin slapping skin and an echoing oomph of air escaping lungs as players collided at pace, the National Rugby League led the charge for elite sports returning to action in Australia."

San Francisco's SF Gate was another US publication to offer its readers a glimpse into the world of rugby league while plenty of people in England also welcomed the return of live sport.

Advertisement

EELS SECURE 27-YEAR FIRST

Meanwhile, coach Brad Arthur's team became the first Eels outfit since 1993 to go 3-0 at the start of a season with its 34-6 mauling of Brisbane.

In line with the NRL's strict protocols to get the season back underway amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Eels flew up to Brisbane and back to Sydney all in the same day. That will be the last time Parramatta have to think about travelling however until round nine when they head to Gosford to play Newcastle.

In between then they'll face Manly, Penrith, Sydney Roosters, Canberra and North Queensland all at their home ground.

It's a draw which has many feeling makes the Eels serious premiership contenders but Arthur doesn't see it as such an advantage in the age of locked-out venues without spectators.

"We're comfortable playing there but there's no 30,000 or 20,000 fans which helps," he said.

"Whatever team comes there to play, I think they're going to be comfortable there too.

"It's a good facility, like this place (Suncorp).

"We went to the Titans, good facility. We didn't feel like we were disadvantaged coming

here today, we didn't feel like we were disadvantaged going to the Titans a couple of weeks ago."

The Eels only have to look back to the last time they won their three opening fixtures to be wary of getting too carried away.

After being 3-0 in 1993, Parramatta won just six of the next 19 games and missed the finals to finish in 11th place.

For now though, Arthur was full of praise for his team's strong resumption to the 2020 season despite feeling they'd "left a few tries out there" against the Broncos.

"We have worked on our patience in the pre-season," he said. "We did that to the Titans (in round two) and that is the style of footy that we want to play."

"I'm sure that other teams aren't going to be disadvantaged going to Bankwest."