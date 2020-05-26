It may still be a few weeks away but All Blacks and Hurricanes utility back Jordie Barrett has marked on the calendar when he will play his brother and former teammate Beauden.

The two Barretts are expected to face off in the opening weekend when rugby returns following the Covid-19 break to the season.

Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off on June 13 with the Highlanders hosting the Chiefs in Dunedin. The following day the Blues face the Hurricanes in Auckland - in what should be Beauden Barrett's debut for his new franchise after heading north at the end of last year.

Jordie already seemed to have his game face on for the clash with his older brother when appearing on The Breakdown last night.

"When I looked to the schedule and saw we had the Blues up there first game, I guess you couldn't have set the scene any better," Jordie told the Breakdown.

Jordie could then face his other All Blacks brother Scott a week place when the Hurricanes host the Crusaders.

The Blues had a 5-2 record and sat in fourth place when the Super Rugby season was suspended in March, with the Hurricanes five points back having played one less game. The two sides met in Wellington in round six on March 7 where the Blues won 24-15.

Jordie played in that defeat however Beauden has yet to take the field in 2020.

Under the Super Rugby Aotearoa structure, each side will face off twice, home and away, meaning the Blues and Hurricanes will have three shots at each other this year for their final meeting taking place on July 18.

Jordie told The Breakdown that the Hurricanes were grateful to be back on the field as Super Rugby Aotearoa should be the first rugby competition to get underway in a post-Covid times.

"It's been a really good week to come back into training. There's a good buzz in the group and everyone's excited. I guess we're grateful to be in a position where we can get back and train and compete again," Jordie said.

The 23-year-old, who had played 54 games for the Wellington franchise, said he's hoping to have a bigger influence on the field across the next eight games.

"For me it's bigger picture. I look at my game and I always think I'm taking a lot of learnings each and every time I play. I'm always going to be learning but trying to use experiences in the past to make me a better footy player and play in those different positions. Grow in my game to be a leader in the Hurricanes group and try and drive us around the park and have a lot more influence on our results."