Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been one of the most recognisable faces of New Zealand's battle against Covid-19 and has become the most famous medical doctor in the country through his near-daily media updates on the pandemic.

Thousands of Kiwis have petitioned for him to be named New Zealander of the Year in 2021, while his fans on social media have dubbed themselves "Bloomers".

He's a father, marathon runner and - as it turns out - Bloomfield wasn't half-bad at rugby either.

The Director-General of Health is a special guest on Sky Sport's popular The Breakdown, with the show revealing he played as a loose forward in the First XV at Scots College in Wellington in 1983.

Bloomfield was at Scots College from year 7 to year 13 and was also in a band and the school's head boy. More recently he's coached junior rugby in the capital.

Bloomfield will join Jeff Wilson in studio on the eve of the start of Super Rugby Aotearoa following New Zealand's move to alert level 2.

Also featured tonight is Scott Robertson, whose Crusaders will be looking to continue their recent Super Rugby dominance when the New Zealand-only version of the competition kicks off with the Highlanders hosting the Chiefs behind closed doors on June 13.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield played for Scots College's First XV in 1983. Photo / Supplied

Sport and Finance Minister Grant Robertson will also discuss the $265 million recovery package for sport announced over the weekend, while Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu gives us the inside word about training for tournament.

