Australia could lose test lock Izack Rodda to an overseas club in a pay cut mutiny.

Sport's attempts to deal with Covid-19 has hit new and troubled waters with Rodda and two Queensland teammates - they all have the same manager - refusing to accept their wages being slashed.

They were stood down by the Queensland Rugby Union on Monday, after it talked to agent Anthony Picone and the players.

The 23-year-old Rodda, who has played 25 tests, utility back Isaac Lucas and young lock Harry Hockings will not be at Ballymore when the Reds resume training, the Courier Mail reported.

Rugby Australia and the players association negotiated average wage cuts of 60 per cent, which in Rodda's case meant losing around $100,000 over six months.

He and Hockings are said to be looking at overseas contracts. Rodda is contracted with RA until 2023 but under the wage cut deal some players are allowed to look elsewhere. Lucas has a long-term Reds deal while Hockings is off contract soon.

"The QRU made the decision following notification through the players' RUPA accredited agent that three of his clients were unwilling to accept a reduction in pay and their nomination for the federal government's JobKeeper subsidy," the QRU said in a statement."

Like many sports, rugby is struggling to survive in Australia and Queensland chief executive David Hanham said:"We understand this situation is difficult for everyone (but) these conditions are necessary at present and allow the QRU to create a financial bridge to the other side of this pandemic."

He said given that there was a wage reduction agreement "this was not a situation the QRE expected to face".

RA director of rugby Scott Johnson described it as an "unfortunate situation" and he was hoping to resolve the situation in a way which kept the players in Australia.