Rugby World Cup winner Julian Savea is heading back to New Zealand after parting ways with French side Toulon.

Savea joined Toulon from the Hurricanes in 2018, but failed to make the desired impact at the French club.

Savea announced his 'bittersweet' departure on Instagram.

"Thank you to those who have supported me over the past two season here at RCT. I will forever be thankful for this experience and my time in Toulon," he said.

Advertisement

"Very bittersweet moment not getting to end the season the way I wanted to, but also very excited for this next journey ahead of me. I want to thank all my brothers that I've played with over the past two seasons, you guys are very special to me and I've made some life long friendships I will cherish forever.

"I want to thank @rctofficiel, the coaching staff and the management for always being good to us. It's been a long journey and not a pretty one either but the highs definitely outweigh the lows," he added.

His wife Fatima also shared the news on social media and said they were coming home to New Zealand, which opens up the possibility of a Super Rugby contract for Savea with Super Rugby Aotearoa kicking off next month.

Former Toulon and Hurricanes winger Nehe Milner-Skudder, who also played alongside Savea at the 2015 World Cup, has already signed a deal to play with the Highlanders for the upcoming season after returning home.

After a slow start to his Toulon career, the 54-test All Black was on the receiving end of stinging public criticism from club president Mourad Boudjellal last February, with the outspoken Boudjellal going as far as to say Savea would not play for Toulon again.

"I'm going to ask for a DNA test. They must have swapped him on the plane. If I were him I would apologise and go back to my home country," Boudjellal told a French radio station.

"I've told him that he was free to go and wasn't welcome at Toulon anymore."