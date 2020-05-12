New Zealand and Australia are in talks to fire up their cricket rivalry with hastily arranged matches this year, a positive twist in a sports world devastated by Covid-19.

New Zealand Cricket boss David White has joined other sports in declaring there could be head office cuts because of the virus crisis.

But the potential for a unique international travel arrangement between the two countries could provide better news on the field for both the men's and women's teams.

The respective Governments are open to forming a special travel bubble without quarantine requirements, while still maintaining border restrictions with the rest of the world.

White and his Cricket Australia opposite Kevin Roberts are looking to add matches to the calendar as quickly as possible if the special bubble becomes reality.

"We've been having regular conversations with Cricket Australia looking at all different kinds of opportunities," he told the Sydney Morning Herald/Melbourne Age.

"A Tasman bubble would be terrific if it did eventuate (and) present some opportunities. The key is to keep an open mind and be flexible so if opportunities do arise we can take them.

"We haven't talked specifics. What we have talked about is conceptually the possibility of playing each other."

White said NZC was determined to keep the domestic schedule intact and keep financing community cricket.

"If there is any cost cutting to go ahead, we'll probably be doing that at head office," he said.

New Zealand and Australia played an ODI in Sydney behind closed doors before the series was abandoned in March.

The Black Caps' home tests against Pakistan and West Indies and short form matches against Sri Lanka are under threat because of the pandemic.

Australia's tour of Bangladesh is cancelled, and a limited-overs tour of England is unlikely. Zimbabwe's August tour is also unlikely and the end-of-year Twenty20 World Cup also under major threat.

The Australian papers reported that New South Wales and Queensland believe CA is being "alarmist" in its financial forecasts, and are resisting 25 per cent funding cuts. CA has put most staff on 20 per cent pay. But West Australian cricket believes the CA stance is fair.