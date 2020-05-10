Brazilian Gui Khury has become the first skateboarder in history to land a 1080 on a vert ramp - at just 11 years old.

Khury needed to complete three full revolutions during an aerial spin, achieving the incredible feat on Saturday. He posted the video to his Instagram with the caption, "I have no words to explain what just happened".

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk set the previous record, managing the first 900 in 1999, nine years before Khury was born. Hawk was 31 years old when he finally completed the trick.

Khury also made history last year when he became the youngest athlete to land a 900 at the X Games. He was a 10-year-old when he equalled Hawk's personal best.

Hawk recently discussed how difficult achieving a 900 was, calling it the biggest moment of his competitive career.

"I knew it was possible, but I couldn't figure out that last element," Hawk said during an interview at the American Express Success Makers Summit.

"I realised I was falling forward each time and the key I was missing was that I needed to shift my weight mid-spin to my back foot. When I started doing that, it all clicked.

"The reason I chased the 900 for so long was for the sake of progression. The thing I have always loved about skating is how it continues to evolve. It's a continually progressing art form and the 900 is one more milestone in the process."

Khury is clearly a skateboarding prodigy, and a future talent to keep an eye on.