Two England internationals have appeared to have leaked country's new jersey before deleting the images on social media.

England duo Sam Underhill and Tom Curry shared the images after it was announced that Umbro would replace Canterbury as the official jersey maker of the England strip.

However, they quickly deleted the images of them wearing the jersey which was white with a shattered glass pattern in grey. If genuine, the jersey would be a slight move away from the traditional all-white England jersey.

First look at some Umbro England rugby gear, shown hear by sam underhill and time curry pic.twitter.com/aGiD2wfQlL — Georgie Rawlinson (@GeorgieRawly95) May 5, 2020