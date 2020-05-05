While much of the world is getting sick and tired of being couped up inside due to the coronavirus, athletes are getting bolder and bolder with flouting restrictions.

In Australia, NRL stars Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Nathan Cleary all got in trouble last week for breaking social distancing protocols as the game looks to come back while Western Bulldogs AFL vice-captain Lachie Hunter lost his leadership role after a drink-driving incident.

Although some seem more serious than others, some of the cashed up youngsters haven't been able to see the bigger picture, with the NRL trio caught out via social media, rather than actually being spotted.

But while the Aussie stars had been taken to task, they do it bigger in the US.

Advertisement

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith went all out in flouting the social distancing restrictions, sharing photos of getting booze poured into his mouth on a boat full of scantily clad women driven by pornstar Abella Danger, news.com.au reported.

Nice to see Roquan Smith hanging out with pornstar Abella Danger! pic.twitter.com/HAHDYru3P0 — BK (@bvks_) May 2, 2020

Some have been slamming Smith's actions with sports blogs going hard, with one labelling the move as "simply idiotic" and "acting a fool" and another saying it "could put himself and the entire league in jeopardy if he comes down with the coronavirus".

To be fair, Smith has also been helping the local community in Chicago, raising money via celebrity message requesting app Cameo with proceeds going to local COVID-19 relief efforts in Chicago.

The 23-year-old Smith was a 2018 draftee for the Bears and hit the ground running in his first season in the NFL with a breakout season.

Chicago's Roquan Smith in action. Photo / Getty

Already getting the label of being the future of the franchise's defence, Smith's season two came with a bit of a sophomore slump as he ended the season on the injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 14.

After his injury, he was also in a car accident, crashing into a traffic pole after losing control on an icy road.

It was expected Smith would be ready for training camp in July and judging by these videos, he's well on the mend.