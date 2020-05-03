Two members of the Warriors squad have remained in New Zealand as the squad left for Australia today to begin preparations for the post-Covid NRL season.

The Warriors left for Tamworth today to begin their 14-day quarantine after being granted an exemption to travel to Australia to continue the NRL season, before moving to Central Coast, where they will be based.

Nathaniel Roache wasn't able to join his teammates however.

Roache was ordered to stay home after contacting medical staff this morning to say he was unwell.

Centre David Fusitu'a also didn't depart after being granted permission to delay his departure on compassionate grounds.

"Nate called the club first thing this morning saying he wasn't feeling well," said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"He was instructed to have a test immediately and was told not to report at the airport as he would not be travelling with the team.

"We're totally satisfied Nate has had no contact with any other player or staff member at the club for several weeks and we're very comfortable we have abided by all policies and requirements.

"David has stayed behind for a personal matter and will fly to Tamworth as soon as possible."

Eliesa Katoa and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors get ready for a charter flight to travel to the Australian city of Tamworth. Photsport

The NRL season is set to restart on May 28, although the updated schedule has yet to be released.