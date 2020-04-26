A small group of sports nuts, presenters and producers have taken on the mammoth task of turning 22 years of sporting history, controversy, highlights and lowlights, reviews and previews - and most importantly 22 years of every sporting cliché imaginable - into a three-hour celebration of Radio Sport.

The Radio Sport network has been forced to shut down indefinitely with competitions, audiences and advertisers all suffering the impacts of the global pandemic called Covid-19.

But not happy to let the cornerstone of New Zealand sports broadcasting head quietly off into the sunset, KFC has called the ref back and is giving sports fans all around New Zealand, some Radio Sport "Extra Time" this morning from 9am.

The show will be broadcast live on all former Radio Sport frequencies (now home to Newstalk ZB), iHeartRadio and on nzherald.co.nz - which you can see above.

Former Radio Sport veteran Jason Pine has taken on the job of anchoring the three-hour special, roping in some of the most familiar voices in New Zealand sport reporting, commentating and "opinionating".

"They're all 'special' guests when it comes to sports broadcasting, but I'll be joined by the likes of Ian Foster, Eric Murray and some familiar Radio Sport voices. The biggest challenge I'll have is getting them to stop talking long enough so I can give them all their fair share of air time," said Pine.

The KFC Radio Sport "Extra Time" Show will also give sports fans the chance to relive some of the most spectacular moments in New Zealand sport over the 22 years that Radio Sport has been there with the competitors and for the fans.

"Choosing what not to include in the show has been an incredible challenge. I have no doubt our listeners will give us plenty of feedback during the show. Radio Sport fans are renowned for being the most loyal, and just maybe the most opinionated radio listeners in New Zealand," said Pine.

Arif Khan, NZ CEO of Restaurant Brands, said he was excited for Radio Sport's one-off return.

"We know Kiwis are missing sports and the entertainment it provides, so we're proud to bring Radio Sport back for Extra Time. As supporters of New Zealand sport and sports fans we are excited to celebrate 22 years of Radio Sport and help the team relive some of New Zealand's most iconic sporting moments."