ARL Commissioner Wayne Pearce has confirmed the NRL will 'definitely' restart on May 28, with the competition getting the green light from Government.

Pearce, who has been heading up the Project Apollo innovations committee planning the NRL's return, said on Wednesday that teams were set to begin training again as early as May 4, with the proposed start date now locked in.

"What we achieved today was a lot more clarity around the medical process and what those protocols are. We clarified that May 28 is a definite and also confirmed that May 4 is the resumption date for training," Pearce told NRL.com.

He also confirmed the points table would remain as it was when the competition was put on hiatus, honouring the first two rounds of play.

How the competition would be structured was yet to be finalised, and where the Warriors stood in the competition going forward was still a work in progress.

The only team based outside of Australia, the Warriors will need to set up base across the ditch for the competition, provided they are granted a travel exemption from the Australian Government. They wouldn't be the only team having to relocate, with those based outside of New South Wales expected to set up camp in the state.

"We are working with the government authorities to get them over here and get them through a quarantine period and have them ready with the other teams for the start of the competition," Pearce said.

"We're working through all those details, we haven't finalised that yet."