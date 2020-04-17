Gary Anderson's dodgy internet connection has put paid to his chances of competing in the Professional Darts Corporation's (PDC) inaugural home event, according to reports.

The competition was set up to entertain darts fans stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will launch later on Friday, featuring 128 top players squaring off against each other from their homes using video calls.

But two-time PDC world champion Anderson will not be at the oche.

Story of Lockdown so far- Gary Anderson pulling out of the home darts tournament due to dodgy WiFi signal 😂 — Colin Weir (@Official_ColinW) April 17, 2020

"I was up for it but when we did tests of my WiFi, it's just not reliable enough,"Anderson told The Sun.

"It doesn't surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online in my house, it's really frustrating."

The 49-year-old was injured for part of the 2019 season and was looking forward to making a strong return this year before the coronavirus outbreak brought the global sporting calendar to a standstill.

"It's unbelievable," he added. "Two years on the trot I've missed the opening few months."

