It's week two of Lockdown Legends - and the hunt for New Zealand's best homemade isolation sports video has produced some excellent entries.

This week saw some superb submissions, including "Best use of a potato cannon" and "Best catch over your own roof", but the winner had to be Steven Newley's impression of Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor.

Catch all the best entires in the video above, and if you think you can do better, make sure to enter!

NZ Herald Sport, in conjunction with UltraBLIS, Radio Hauraki and the Alternative Commentary Collective, is looking for Kiwi sports fans who have continued showing off their sporting spirit in their home bubbles.

Whether it's turning your bedroom into a mini Old Trafford, crazy trick shots or funny homemade sporting videos, we want to see it!

Be as creative and funny as possible and if your video makes the cut, you could win a Steady the Ship hat. Every Friday we'll also send the weekly winner a prize pack from UltraBLIS Probiotics.

Made in Dunedin by Blis Technologies, UltraBLIS combines oral and intestinal probiotics to strengthen your immunity.

All you need to do is upload your lockdown sports videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag @radiohaurakinz or @theaccnz, and register your details here.

Plus, every Tuesday we'll run a selection of our favourite videos on our platforms.

Enter and be in to win!