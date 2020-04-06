Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has employed some new training partners to throw a footy around with while he waits for the NRL season to resume.

The Kiwis and Raiders back is in isolation with his family in Canberra, as the rugby league season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Nicoll-Klokstad has been getting his two sons involved with passing training.

"We got a few balls from the club and the boys love their footy and watching it too. Having dad around to play with them is good as well," he told NZME.

Nicoll-Klokstad has found a wholesome positive even though he can't do one of the things he loves most, making the most of the time with his partner and sons throughout the lockdown period.

"During day two of the suspension of the game, my partner and I sort of said 'how good is this? When have we ever had back-to-back days together with our family?'

"I know a lot of the boys are like that, but can't wait for footy to start back up and to get back into it."

Nicoll-Klokstad hopes he and the Raiders will still get a chance to go one better than they did last NRL season, with the Green Machine losing to the Roosters in last year's grand final.

Nicoll-Klokstad enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2019, in what was his debut season with the Raiders after heading across the ditch from the Warriors. He scored 11 tries, made 109 tackle breaks and led the competition in kick return metres from fullback with 1786.

The competition has been postponed since the end of round two, with Canberra having won their games against the Titans and Warriors. Nicoll-Klokstad says the suspension of this season was disappointing, as they'd trained so hard over the pre-season.

"We had a few new players come into the side and it was about building on what we had already built on last year. It's disappointing that it got cut short, but we can't control what's going on at the moment, and we just have to abide by what the Government wants us to do."

The 24-year-old is still harvesting hope of pulling on the black jersey at some point in 2020, having made his Kiwis debut last year against Tonga, before playing in the two tests against Great Britain.

The international season is under threat after New Zealand's test with Tonga scheduled for June was postponed, while there's no guarantee of a return date for the NRL competition.

Nicoll-Klokstad says playing for the Kiwis remains the pinnacle.

"To get the opportunity to do that last year was a dream come true - getting to run around with boys I used to watch growing up and I still watch now. So I just hope everything blows over soon."

