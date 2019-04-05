All Whites football captain Winston Reid fears he won't get to lead his country in 2020.

The international calendar is up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, with last month's scheduled All Whites games in Oman and Bahrain cancelled.

Speaking to the Herald, Reid says if there's no international football, there can't be any league football around the world either.

"You've seen they already had to move [Euro 2020] back, that was supposed to be in June and is postponed to next year, they've postponed the Olympics which were meant to start in July. They're postponing a number of big events which isn't a great sign of what's to come.

Advertisement

"I'm really hopeful that everything does get sorted so at least we can get back on the training pitch and play games again. With regards to the national team, obviously I would love to come back and play games; hopefully we're able to do that this year.

It has been a frustrating wait for Reid, as he aims to return to consistent football.

The 31-year-old defender is with MLS side Sporting Kansas City, after moving on loan from English Premier League club West Ham.

That season's on hold due to the pandemic, with Reid unable to make his MLS debut beforehand, due to his visa not arriving in time. His last outing was for the All Whites in a friendly loss to the Republic of Ireland in November, and his last competitive match was for West Ham in March 2018.

Reid has made 166 Premier League appearances for the Hammers and says he still wants to play at the highest level once football returns.

"I'm going to have to figure it out if it's going to be in England or if it's going to be here, I've really got no idea. But the best short-term solution was to come here and get some game time, so hopefully that happens soon."

However, Reid remains in the dark over when he'll actually get to don the sky blue kit of his new MLS club.

"They're going to have to listen to what the experts say. It's just a waiting game really — staying put until we get some information on what we can do and what we can't."

Advertisement

Reid understands the pay cut conversation could be coming his way soon, with a number of professional athletes having had to take wage cuts to ensure the longevity of either their respective club or competition.

But at the moment, the 25-cap All White is merely trying to get through lockdown alone in his downtown Kansas City apartment, knowing his wife and children are going through the same thing in London, having stayed behind when Reid flew stateside. He says while it's tough, that's out of their hands.

"It's not ideal for the family to fly over with everything going on and unfortunately I can't go back to London.

"Hopefully the situation clears up sooner than later so everyone can get back to everyday life."