All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has turned to unconventional ways of keeping his rugby skills on point during the level 4 lockdown.

In a video posted to Instagram, the All Blacks and Blues first five-eighth set himself the challenge of kicking a rugby ball from over his balcony and into a basketball hoop.

"Good new skills challenge, I'm going to do a kick from here and get it into that basketball hoop," he said.

After carefully lining up his shot, the ball soars off the balcony, across the driveway, hits the backboard and sinks through the basket. Barrett bursts out in a joyous cheer from the balcony.

"Lockdowns got me doing all sorts! I hope you're all doing ok. I'm enjoying seeing everyone's creative kicking/skills challenges- keep them coming," Barrett captioned the video, which now has more than 100,000 views on Instagram.

Barrett wasn't going to leave fans wondering whether he made it on the first go, however, posting a number of bloopers at the end of the video.

He also challenged fans to try it.

"So give that a crack guys, or something similar, upload on Instagram and tag me. I'll check it out and I might even share it, all the best," he said.

Former All Black Carlos Spencer has already taken up the challenge, nailing a long-range kick over his pool into a basketball hoop.

And unlike Barrett, Spencer made the kick on just his second attempt.

"Can't believe the old man got it 2nd shot," his son Payton captioned the video on TikTok.