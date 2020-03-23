ANY GIVEN MONDAY

The big questions remain: When will life go back to normal and when it does so, will it be a new normal?

Put alongside this fundament, the future of sport seemed so inconsequential, but I'm no longer so sure that it is.

Down at the end of my street there's a small park used for Saturday morning soccer for the very young. Walk past it at any other given hour and you might see a dog walker or two with those ridiculous sticks used to throw balls (what the hell is wrong with arms these days?), and a couple of wannabe b-ballers clanging bricks against the metal rim of the single hoop.

This weekend was different. There were so many kids putting up shots the hoop and backboard looked more like a pinball machine stuck on multi-ball. There were dads setting up cones on the field for football drills; there were jumpers for goalposts. The dogs, which for years have had the run of the place, just looked confused.

At a time when life feels like it's stuck on pause it felt good to watch the activity, at the same time knowing that as the pressure for a lockdown and stay-at-home edict increases, by next weekend it could look as barren as it now looked enlivened.

A mate from a big boys' school down country then called. I was snapped out of my reverie.

He was pretty pissed off. Here we were as a country sending kids to school to keep life as normal as possible, yet we weren't letting them do what, for his boys, was the most normal thing in their lives – to practice and play sport.

His kids, he said, couldn't give a rat's arse about missing classes, but they were struggling with the lack of organised sport in their lives.

The school has stopped large group practices to be good citizens, but have kept their gyms open so they can at least have access to unorganised play while staying within Ministry of Health guidelines.

It won't be enough, though. The flow-on effect from the lack of sport and the structure that provided would soon be seen, he reckoned, in other areas of school life.

Life not so much on pause as it is rewind.

These are but two small, essentially meaningless anecdotes, but it has made me think more about the role sport plays in our lives.

I haven't missed sport in the ways I thought I would. In the past I might have struggled without live sport on the telly but it just hasn't been the wrench it might have once been. Even accounting for the lack of subjects it provides to write about, my psyche will do just fine out of this temporary separation from professional sport.

What I miss already is the Saturday afternoons on the boundary of some dreadful suburban ground watching 22 boys trying to be the next Kane Williamson or Trent Boult.

Or Wednesday nights beside netball courts where hundreds of small girls are trying to make themselves noticed among the din of whistles and constant calls of "contact" and "stepping".

I already miss the structured chaos of reminding myself which kid has to be where at what time wearing what for which practice, then promptly forgetting while safe in the knowledge that my wife will have it covered.

I'll miss my son's one-word responses when I ask him how training went, and my daughter's more considered answers that always seem to start with, "Well, you know how…"

They're little conversational routines that I didn't even know were routine until they suddenly weren't there.

These, I now realise are the sports stories I most miss.

The IOC have finally caved and... acknowledged the possibility that Tokyo 2020 will be postponed.

This revelation has not advanced the story beyond the bleeding obvious except for the fact that the groundwork is clearly being laid for a later announcement.

What never fails to amaze me is that it is always the athletes that act as the conscience of the various Olympic Committees, not the other way around. There are plush offices around the world with trite slogans celebrating "Olympism" plastered on the walls, yet it took a Greek pole vaulter to cut to the chase about the prospect of the Games going ahead in July.

"This is not about how things will be in four months – this is about how things are now," said Katerina Stefanidi, the Olympic pole vault champion. "The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family's health and public health to train every day? You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in four months. It's unbelievable. What about team sports that have to train together? What about swimming? What about gymnastics that… touch the same objects? There is zero consideration of the risk they are putting us in right now."

Over to you Thomas Bach.

In a similar vein, I have tremendous sympathy for the country's top rugby administrators Their sole remit is to promote and protect the interests of rugby.

At the same time, with the Covid-19 curve trending in the wrong direction here, how long is it before it becomes irresponsible for New Zealand Rugby to keep up the pretence of starting a competition in April.

The backlash that would come from starting a competition only for a player/s to test positive surely outweighs the potential rewards?

We all want sport to return as soon as possible, but only if it makes sense, not dollars and cents.

THE MONDAY LONG READ

