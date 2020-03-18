Despite a severe lack of live sport to broadcast and rivals Spark Sport announcing period of free access to viewers, Sky Sport are standing by the value they see in their paid subscriptions.

Over the past week, most of the sports that Sky broadcasts have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, including star performers Super Rugby, international cricket and V8 Supercars.

Likewise, Spark Sport has lost the ability to show the latest from Formula 1 racing, English Premier League football and NBA basketball but has responded by offering free subscriptions to all New Zealanders until the end of April.

Today, Sky Sport released a statement updating its customers on where it stood regarding the impacts of Covid-19 and its service, with no mention of a waiving or reduction in subscription fees.

"As a fellow sport lover and a valued customer, we know you'll be disappointed that so many events and competitions have been postponed or cancelled.

"The impact of this on our sport partners and the wider sport community is substantial and unprecedented. We're doing everything in our power to bring as much sport as we can to you while also having sympathy for the position our sports partners are facing.

"We thank you for your patience as we work through a very complex and fast-changing situation."

One way Sky Sport is mitigating the loss of key broadcast attractions is by involving its customers in deciding what archive footage to broadcast in live sport's place, while also offering a free YouTube channel for local sport.

"Thank you if you have shared your ideas around what classic sports games and matches you'd like to see. We're listening, and we'll do our very best to deliver it.

"New Zealanders wanting to stream free sport content should look local – there are hours of kiwi sport for free on the Sky Sport Next YouTube channel."

🚨 We're opening up the request line! ☎️ Reply with your favourite sporting matches and moments, and we'll look at getting them on-screen as soon as possible for your viewing pleasure! 🏉⚽🏏🏐🏀🎾🥊🏎️🏆 pic.twitter.com/G9vTgQYcLA — Sky Sport NZ (@skysportnz) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile Spark Sport's existing users won't be charged a fee until May, those with suspended accounts can reactivate them, while new users can opt-in to a "7-day trial" that - despite its name - will run through until May. Credit card details are required, but there is an option to cancel before the May billing cycle.