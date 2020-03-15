The UFC became the latest sporting code to experience life amid the coronavirus outbreak as a fight night on Sunday went ahead without any fans.

Fighters entered the Octagon without the usual hoo-hah because the arena was empty after the Brazilian government banned gatherings of more than 100 people.

Only cornermen, referees, judges, media and stadium staff were present to witness the action taking place in eerie silence.

The echo ringing through the arena after Joe Martinez makes his announcements is ultra creepy.#UFCBrasilia — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 14, 2020

There are crickets in the venue so you can literally.....hear crickets — Mick Maynard (@Mickmaynard2) March 14, 2020

Fighting in an empty gym is different. You will literally hear your heart beating #UFCBrasilia — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 14, 2020

While leagues and organisers across sports cancelled or delayed competition this week, the UFC proceeded in Brazil and the promotion still plans to stage a full fight card with fans inside London's O2 Arena.

The UFC hasn't cancelled any competitions, even those previously scheduled for areas where large gatherings are now banned. Instead, the promotion has moved events scheduled for March 28 in Columbus, Ohio, and April 11 in Portland, Oregon, to the new UFC Apex complex in Las Vegas, where it has a small arena and television production capabilities.

UFC President Dana White attributes his decision to go against the sports world's collective mindset partly to a conversation with US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. White, a longtime friend of Trump, said the rest of the world was "panicking" and he was intent on steering the ship with a level head, so as not to overreact.

Dana White. Photo / Photosport

"I talked to the president and the vice president of the United States about this," White said on ESPN. "They're taking this very serious. They're saying, 'Be cautious, be careful, but live your life and stop panicking'.

"Everybody is panicking, and instead of panicking, we're actually getting out there and working with doctors and health officials and the government to figure out how we can keep the sport safe and how we can continue to put on events."

The UFC doesn't have fans in the stands in Brazil and they won't be Las Vegas either, but the competition will go on — and more importantly to the fighters, they'll get paid in a sport that usually provides no financial compensation to its combatants for their months of preparation and training unless a fight actually takes place.

"I would bet more than half of fighters would expose themselves to coronavirus before not getting to fight," UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin said.

"We aren't union and don't get paid to not fight. Most spend all their money getting to their next fight."

White said the UFC will monitor its fighters for symptoms of coronavirus before allowing them to compete. The UFC issued guidelines to its fighters and employees this week asking them to adhere to standard practices for avoiding contraction and transmission of disease.

"We're always looking out for the health and safety of our fans, our athletes, whatever it might be," White said. "This thing going on, we're going to do the same thing. We're going to make sure that two healthy athletes are competing, and these guys are good to go."