Rudy Gobert is hoping for forgiveness after pledging over $800,000 (NZD) to help those affected by the NBA shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week Gobert tested positive for the virus and the American basketball league suspended its season.

The Utah Jazz centre was slammed for an idiotic attempt at making fun of the global pandemic just days before his positive test, when he made a point of touching every microphone and voice recorder on the table in front of him at a press conference before leaving the room.

The footage went viral and drew widespread condemnation.

Since the NBA pulled the plug on its season, a host of stars have offered to help out. Cleveland's Kevin Love, reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, No 1 draft pick Zion Williamson and Detroit's Blake Griffin have all pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars to ease the financial burden on stadium workers who face an uncertain future and loss of income because of the season's hiatus.

Rudy Gobert in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Quarter Final. Photo / Photosport

Gobert became the latest to join the party, donating $800,000 to health services and arena employees.

The 27-year-old will donate $300,000 in aid to part-time employees at the Jazz's arena who are unable to work as the NBA is shut down in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

Another $300,000 will assist families affected by the outbreak in Utah and Oklahoma City. He also promised $200,000 for health care in his native France.

"I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take," Gobert said.

After Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, so too did his Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there's "a lot of frustration" towards Gobert within the team.

"The Jazz are fortunate that they don't have to get back together and start playing games again right now," Wojnarowski said.

"There is a lot of work to do to repair relationships, not just between Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, but others in the locker room. There's a lot of frustration with Gobert."

Rudy Gobert. Photo / Photosport

ESPN previously reported Gobert had been "careless" in the locker room, touching teammates and their belongings, prior to his diagnosis.

In a public apology issued on Instagram on Friday, Gobert wrote: "The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologise to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse.

"I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus."