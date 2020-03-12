The NBA has made the decision to suspend the remainder of the current season following one of its players testing positive for coronavirus.
The league has confirmed that a player on the Utah Jazz - reported to be centre Rudy Gobert - has preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19, shortly before the team's game against Steven Adams' Oklahoma City Thunder.
"The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena," the NBA said in a statement.
"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."
Adams and his teammates, as well as the Jazz team, were reportedly quarantined in the OKC area following Gobert's positive test.
According to reports, Thunder players have been told that they would be tested for Covid-19 later.
Earlier the starting lineups were announced, which included the big Kiwi star, and it appeared the game was ready to start. Then, after conversation among the officials, the teams went back to the locker rooms and the officials left the floor.
The Thunder mascot and their hype crew, the Storm Chasers, tried to keep a full house of fans entertained during the delay. The halftime entertainment was moved up to pregame.
Jazz centre Gobert and point guard Emmanuel Mudiay were scratched about an hour before the game because of undisclosed illnesses, with NBA reporter Shams Charania later confirming Gobert tested positive.