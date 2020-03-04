Never change, Shaq. Well, maybe get your head shaved again soon. But apart from that, never change.

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal debuted a new look on TNT on Wednesday after losing a bet against former Miami Heat teammate and new TV colleague Dwyane Wade.

O'Neal had the Bucks defeating the Heat by 20 points on Tuesday. The Heat held MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to 13 points and won 105-89.

So as TNT's coverage of today's Celtics-Nets game began, O'Neal started the pre-show by showing off his partly-covered dome.

"Let's get it out of the way America," O'Neal said. "I had a bet against one of my good friends, D-Wade … I said Milwaukee was going to win by 20 and the Heat one. I said 'what do you want me to do, pay you?'

"And he said 'Nah, you've got to let your hair line grow, we want to see your hair line looking like Kenny Smith'. So I just lined it up for y'all, so you can see where my hair line starts. And I look good and I'm proud to do it and I'm keeping it like this all week."

Shaq lost a bet to D-Wade. Now America knows what his hairline looks like 💀



(via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/4Anp0ohY6e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2020

The internet loved it too.

Aw man!! @shaq is wild’n with his hair lining tonight!! Wow!! He got that IMAX movie screen up top!! 😂😂😂 #insidethenba — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) March 4, 2020

I’ve seen this Shaq pic 74827 times in the TL and every time I keep thinking its Hannibal Buress pic.twitter.com/w6UK326OKc — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 4, 2020

Getting some Carl Winslow vibes from Shaq pic.twitter.com/OO5phrpgoi — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) March 4, 2020

Tuned in for the games tonight, and first thing i see is this.... just incredible, straight fire look outta you @SHAQ @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/LWDfuOiaDg — Connor Jones (@ConnorJones33) March 4, 2020