Former AFL star Brendan Fevola has opened up about a bizarre Uber Eats obsession, admitting to spending approximately $35,000 on the food delivery service.

Last year, Fevola conceded to ordering meals on the app up to four times a day during an 18-month period between 2017 and 2019. He had allegedly made 588 orders from 108 different restaurants.

The addiction became out of control, spurring the 39-year-old to delete the app from his phone as a self-imposed ban.

"Seriously, it is a real issue of mine," Fevola said on the Fifi, Fev and Byron radio show.

"We get home at a certain time and I get hungry and you just eat and you eat.

"I was ordering Uber Eats, this is no word of a lie, a minimum of twice a day, sometimes up to four times because you order it to work. When you get home, then you have another snack, and then you might order dessert, then you order dinner."

In an attempt to resolve the compulsive ordering, Fevola's recently handed control of the app over to his fiancee, Alex.

"It is on Alex's phone. If it is a weekend and it is a Saturday night we can still order it but I will not be ordering," he said.

"I am done, I feel good."

Rather than relying on home delivery, Fevola has decided to go "old school" and attain meals via takeaway. The AFL legend evidently isn't a fan of home cooking.

"You know what you do, you get in your car and you go down like a normal person and you buy some takeaway," he said.

"I am going old school."

Brendan Fevola with his family. Photo / Supplied

Fevola joined suburban club Deer Park in the Western Region Football League this year, shifting his focus from food to health and fitness.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Deer Park coach Marc Bullen said he expected Fevola to make at several appearances for the team this season, despite his media commitments.

"It's terrific. It's probably been in the wings for a little bit," Bullen said earlier this month.

"He offered to come back. He doesn't want to get paid a cent for it and all he wants to do is enjoy his footy.

"He's forged an outstanding career from where's come from. All he wants to do is contribute to the team. It's a testament to his character.

"Hopefully it can generate another round of excitement and encourage some blokes to come and watch on the weekend and hopefully some blokes to pull on the boots and train with him."

Fevola was a three-time All-Australian and was twice awarded the Coleman Medal for most goals during the home-and-away AFL season. He played 187 matches for Carlton between 1999 and 2009, scoring 575 goals.