Super Rugby's early January start hasn't got off to a great start with low crowd numbers seen across the competition and bizarre colour schemes for New Zealand's teams.

Ironically, many fans believe the Kiwi teams' 'recycled' jerseys need to be put in the bin.

The reception of the away jerseys has not been great, which have not only diverged away from the franchise's traditional colours but even clashed with the opposition.

Crusaders midfielder Jack Goodhue taking a selfie with fans. Photo / Photosport

Last week's opening clash for the Hurricanes saw the team don blueish/grey kit which was a direct clash with the Stormers own home blue kit when they played at Newlands, becoming an eyesore for the audience trying to differentiate the two.

Jersey clash in Super Rugby now. Awesome 🤦‍♂️ #STOvHUR — Shaun Dayman (@shaunnzht) February 1, 2020

bloody hell this game is going to be confusing... and I thought last year's superhero bullshit was bad. and yes, I am just catching up from last weekend lol #STOvHUR pic.twitter.com/Vt5hYGHFXG — therugbyfanshaz (@therugbyfanshaz) February 7, 2020

The Crusaders, a franchise built on a red and black identity, donned kit eerily similar to the Hurricanes against the Chiefs when their traditional red kit would have been perfect against the Chiefs' home black kit.

I'm not a fan of the Hurricanes or Saders away jerseys. The colour reminds me of when all NZ teams had those awful grey jerseys around 2007. — Kendall Forbes (@KendallForbes) February 8, 2020

Crusaders away jersey should be white with black and red trim. I have no idea what that was today. That shade of blue has no connection with any of the provincial unions either. — Sam (@danskco) February 8, 2020

This Crusader's away jersey 😭😭😭 — Sevbonez (@Sev_Jasson) February 8, 2020

I don't watch rugby very often - is it a new thing that the Crusaders don't wear red and black jerseys? #sacrillege — Dean Bedford (@DeanJBedford) February 8, 2020

Looking good this arvo. On another point, which is worse, Crusaders away jersey or the new logo? — Dave (@djfgs83) February 8, 2020

If they can see past those Crusaders jerseys 🤢 — Daniel (@735Doon) February 8, 2020

This Crusaders jersey is fuuuuggly. Not as bad as the Bulls camo, but up there. #CHIvCRU — Brittany Mitchell (@BrittMitchell11) February 8, 2020

I wish the Crusaders were in their home jersey.... #CHIvCRU pic.twitter.com/Vm5Z701ksr — Two Cents Rugby (@TwoCentsRugby) February 8, 2020

The alternate jerseys are part of a marketing push for a 'recycled' jersey using plastics from the ocean. The only problem is the colour schemes have no connection to the franchises resulting in bland looks for the teams.

The jerseys remind fans of the 'grey' away look from many of the Kiwi sides donned through the late 2000s that were already resoundingly rejected.

Why are the Hurricanes wearing that horrible grey shirt again? @Hurricanesrugby #JAGvHUR — Kiwitalian Golfer (@kiwitaliano) February 8, 2020

Lotta tears (and rightfully so) about alternate/away strips for SR teams. This is about the only thing the Blues have more or less got right over the years. Hurricanes, Highlanders, and now Jihadi's are wearing effing greys and blues. wtf?! — Westie Stylz (@westiestylz) February 8, 2020

The need for an alternate colour scheme or 'away' jersey doesn't exist in the New Zealand conference when all five Kiwi franchises have different colours to begin with.

If an alternate jersey is required, teams should look to adopt a 'classic' look with a throwback design from the early stages of the Super Rugby competition. The Chiefs' 1996 heritage jersey last year was simple but effective for an impressive look.

