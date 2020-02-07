Former Newcastle coach Nathan Brown has been contracted to the Warriors as an assistant for the 2020 season, but the club have batted away suggestions he is being lined up as a possible future head coach option, should things not go well this year.

Brown, who parted company with the Knights in August last year, was brought in as a technical advisor at the Mt Smart club in November.

He came across the Tasman for several extended stints in pre-season, mainly working with the hookers and the spine, and that has morphed into a role as one of Stephen Kearney's assistants for the season.

"He's been a really good contributor since he joined the club," said George.

"He's added a lot of value to not only the playing group, and in particular the spine and other parts of ruck play, but he's been really good with the coaching staff and the staff in general."

"He has a heap of experience of various clubs and at various success levels so he's been a really good find, in terms of adding a new voice and mindset to the group. Moving forward we have agreed he has a role to play here [for the season]. "

Brown will be in Auckland for the captain's run before each home match, and involved in preparations 48 hours out from the game, and could also attend training sessions ahead of away matches.

"Nathan is still working out what other commitments he has got," said George. "There could be other opportunities to use him throughout the year."

However George laughed off suggestions that Brown, who has coached more than 250 NRL games and almost 200 matches in England, could become an alternative option if things go south this year.

"He is not here for that at all," said George. "That's never even crossed my mind.

It's about getting good people involved in our club to get the results for our fans. I wouldn't even consider that step at all.

"I don't even go there and to Nathan's credit and Stephen's credit it has never even come across our minds or even been spoken about. People will always perceive certain things but this is about getting the right people in the right roles to add value to our club."

George says Brown's involvement came by chance.

"One day I was thinking about what could make a difference," said George. "And good people, new voices and new energy always seem to work well."

George said Kearney and recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan both saw the benefits of the idea.

"That shows the qualities of Stephen," said George. "It's club first for Stephen so he was all about what could possible improve the club and not at any stage did he feel threatened by Nathan potentially coming in.

And the first thing Nathan wanted to do was talk to Stephen and make sure there was no awkwardness, and he has been extremely supportive of Stephen."

Kearney has demonstrated his selfless traits before, best illustrated especially when he agreed to former head coach Andrew McFadden staying on at Mt Smart for two seasons.

As a player, Brown spent eight seasons with the Dragons, reaching three grand finals, before retiring at the age of 27 due to a neck injury.

He was head coach at St George Illawarra for six seasons, reaching the playoffs on four occasions, including two preliminary finals, before being replaced by Wayne Bennett.

Brown then spent six seasons in England, highlighted by a Super League Grand final win with St Helens (2013).

He was then briefly a coaching consultant with the Melbourne Storm, before landing the Knights role.

They took the wooden spoon in his first two seasons, as Brown put his faith in young local players, in what was seen as a long term project.

After some big name recruits Newcastle were a fixture in the top eight from mid-May until late July last year.

But things fell apart, with a run of eight losses in nine games, leading to Brown's exit after round 23.

Kearney comes into this season under pressure, after a poor 2019 campaign.

The Warriors sparked into life mid-year but their dismal start (two wins from the first eight games) meant they were always under pressure, and they flat lined towards the end, with five defeats in seven games.

New owner Mark Robinson told the Herald last October he expected improvement.

"Next year has to be his year," said Robinson of Kearney. "If it's not, it's not and it's probably time to move on.

"Like anyone else in a business, he's on notice. He needs to make the top eight next year, otherwise we will have to have a sit down."

While George was reluctant to set any targets, he was confident of a successful campaign.

"Results will take care of themselves if you get everything else right," said George. "And that is what we are aiming to do."