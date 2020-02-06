Injuries have forced the Blues to make changes to their attack early in the Super Rugby season, with Rieko Ioane, Tony Lamborn and Alex Hodgman joining the casualty ward.

The trio will miss the team's match against the Waratahs in Newcastle this weekend, with Jordan Hyland, Blake Gibson and Karl Tu'inukuafe moving into the starting squad.

Ioane, who scored two tries in the team's opening-round loss to the Chiefs, is expected to miss up to six weeks with a broken hand, while Lamborn will be kept out of the match due to an infection and Hodgman is recovering from a calf strain.

The Blues had 10 players unavailable for selection against the Waratahs, an aspect of the game Blues coach Leon MacDonald said had to be taken in stride.

"Injuries are part and parcel of this competition and this sport but gives us the opportunity early in the season to give opportunities to others who have been working very hard on the training field," he said.

The side will see changes to the starting lock duo as well, with Josh Goodhue getting his first start in a Blues jersey and Tom Robinson moving to the bench.

Akira Ioane, one of the Blues' standouts in the early part of last season, returns to the bench after being surprisingly left out of the 23 last week.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald at training. Photo / Photosport

Heading into the match, MacDonald was hopeful the side could build on periods of good play from a week ago.

"We did a lot of things well last week, particularly in the first half, but also some periods in the second half. We will look to consolidate those areas of strength and work on solutions for some of the areas of growth from the game.

"The pack will be the cornerstone and we will look to provide the platform for our backs to show their skills against what will be a very good Waratahs team."