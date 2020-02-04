England coach Eddie Jones has been ridiculed by a fellow Aussie after the shock Six Nations defeat in Paris.

Former Waratahs and Scotland coach Matt Williams mocked Jones for his comments before the match, saying his arrogance had played a large part in the 17–24 defeat.

The significance of England's magnificent World Cup semifinal win over the All Blacks in Yokohama is quickly fading, after their collapse in the final and now a poor start against France in the Six Nations.

Rugby pundit Williams, speaking on Virgin Media Sport, said: "I actually put a lot of the blame for this on Eddie Jones.

"Eddie Jones this week has been arrogant, he said they want to be the best team of all time. Now look at that performance there … why would you say something stupid like that? Why put the pressure on your players?"

No holding back from @MattRCNM on England! #FRAvENG #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/Cob7M0IetC — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 2, 2020

Williams then read out some of Jones' pre-match comments including "France are young, inexperienced, don't know how to fight, they can expect absolute brutality from England, we're going out to make sure they understand what test rugby is – it's about brutality, and physicality, it's about dominating the set piece".

Williams said: "Are you all listening to this? I love Eddie saying this sort of stuff.

"If you're sitting there and you're an English player, you're going 'coach, shut up. Stop. Shhhh. Don't.' Why poke the bear?

"And the French came out and they gave it to them. That's a bunch of kids.

"England should have taken this team apart. But they were arrogant and that's when England fail. They get arrogant, they believe they are unbeatable. I'm absolutely delighted."

France's François Cros grabs lineout ball against England's Charlie Ewels. Photo / Photosport

Williams was a Sydney club coach who assisted legendary Wallaby boss Bob Dwyer during the 1990s.

He was Ireland's defence specialist before taking over as Scotland coach in 2003. He was sacked two years later after a disastrous run of results.