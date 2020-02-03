The comeback Chiefs did it again and are Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game's final 6min 13sec, helping the Kansas City Chiefs erase a 10-point deficit and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.

The go-ahead score: A five-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 2min 44sec left. Williams is a former Miami Dolphins running back and returned to his former field — Hard Rock Stadium — to enjoy the most significant night of his career.

The go-ahead score wasn't without a touch of controversy though. After initially being ruled a touchdown, the play was reviewed and replays showed Williams stepped out in the process of scores, but there was not enough evidence to say that the ball hadn't crossed into the end zone when he stood out and the call stood.

Williams finished off the title march with a touchdown run with 1min 12sec left, a 38-yarder around the left end to seal the outcome.

It's the first Super Bowl crown for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who'll no longer wear the distinction of being the winningest coach in NFL history without a championship.

The Chiefs had a comeback flair throughout the playoffs, getting down 24-0 to Houston in the divisional round and then rallying from deficits of 10-0 and 17-7 to beat Tennessee in the AFC championship game.

They did it one more time, on football's biggest stage, and are Super Bowl champions for the second time. The Chiefs lost the first Super Bowl, then won Super Bowl 4 — some 50 years ago.

San Francisco was in the Super Bowl for the seventh time and fell just short of winning what would have been a record-tying sixth championship. Only New England and Pittsburgh have six titles, and the 49ers were about six minutes away from joining their club.

And then they collapsed, giving up three touchdowns in a span of about five minutes. Mahomes finished 26 of 42 passing for 286 yards, his last pass intentionally going incomplete on the final play — a heave downfield to erase the final five seconds of Kansas City's 50-year wait.