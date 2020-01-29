Indian cricket fans are well known for their enthusiasm and creating an incredible atmosphere, regardless of where the match is played – and it was no different last night as India took down the Black Caps in a stunning Super Over victory in the T20 in Hamilton.

While the loss, which may have stung for Kiwi fans, one fan in particular couldn't resist joining in with the Indians during the match in their famous 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chant (which translates to Victory for Mother India).

The video, which shows a young New Zealand fan learning the chant from Indian supporters, would end up going viral on social media and getting picked up by several news organisations in India.

"That's Global Sportsmanship," said one fan about the video.

During #INDvNZ 2nd T20I, a certain New Zealander became an Indian supporter for a while when he chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and a motivating slogan for the ‘Men in Blue’. 😍😍😍pic.twitter.com/Z3MbL1CJMD — KY (@KyYadhu) January 29, 2020

The jovial atmosphere would later turn tense, however, as India ended up breaking New Zealand's hearts with yet another Super Over loss.

Captain Kane Williamson's 95 from 48 balls, one of his best T20 knocks of his career, kept the Black Caps alive in their series, but when that wasn't enough, a Super Over was needed – once again.

First the World Cup final, then the England Twenty20 decider, and now, a third Super Over in six months.

This time, Williamson and Martin Guptill produced what should have been a winning total, hitting 17 from Jasprit Bumrah's Super Over, only for Rohit Sharma – needing 10 from two balls – to smack Tim Southee for back-to-back sixes to send another dagger into New Zealand hearts.

