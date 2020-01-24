Dave Rennie says getting fitter is a "non-negotiable" priority for the Wallabies if they are to go toe-to-toe with the All Blacks and win the Bledisloe Cup after 18 years.

On a whistle-stop tour from Scotland, the new Wallabies coach talked for the first time since being appointed as Michael Cheika's successor in December last year.

Rennie will officially move to Australia in June after finishing with Glasgow but he is already armed with strong opinions and a firm vision about how to best to take the Wallabies — and Aussie rugby — forward after a disappointing few years.

Rennie wasted little time in setting out a new tactical direction from the all-out attack that was the trademark of Cheika's Wallabies, saying he believed in striking a balance between running and "tactical kicking" manipulate defences, reports rugby.com.au.

The Kiwi also said the talent coming through the promising junior ranks in Australia needed to be "accelerated" and that he will observe in the good-enough, old-enough approach to selecting rookies if they earn it in Super Rugby.

While stopping short of saying he wouldn't pick eligible players from overseas, Rennie flagged a potential shift in thinking on the Giteau Law, however, by saying he would be be happier picking players from overseas if they had agreed to come home to Australia long term "as opposed to picking players with x amount of caps".

"My preference would be to pick from what we have got here."

From a long period of time as a coach within the New Zealand system — and as the man who guided the Chiefs to Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013 — Rennie knows the size of the mountain Australia has to scale to win back the Bledisloe Cup.

Beating the All Blacks will require things done right but if priority No1 — getting extremely fit — isn't done right, the rest will mean nothing.

"There are lots of things technically and tactically, and we will have to be strong in our skill sets and so on. But what we know is the Kiwi sides are really well conditioned, so they get to pick the cream of the crop out of that," Rennie said.

"And to compete with them and go toe-to-toe, we have to be really fit and really well conditioned, powerful and explosive. So that needs to be a focus for us."