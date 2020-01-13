The real estate agent from Utah indulged in a triathlon training program that at times was straight out of a couch potato's handbook.

All the beer, pizza (cheese mostly) and heavy cream he could consume.

Rob Lea needed that not-so-routine diet to gain a little extra weight for his not-so-ordinary sort of climb, swim and bike endeavour he called "The Ultimate World Triathlon."

Lea scaled Mount Everest through whipping wind, swam in the frigid waters of the English Channel while enduring constant jellyfish stings and rode his bike, through painful saddle sores, from one American coast to the other.

All in six months, too. He started on April 25 as he acclimated at Everest base camp and finished on Oct. 7 by holding his bike aloft while standing in the waves.

He did take a brief timeout in the middle — to get married.

"What a great adventure," Lea said in a phone interview.

The concept struck him while sitting in a doctor's office. Dealing with ankle pain, the physician recommended he give up running.

His mind wandered. A former swimmer at the University of California at Davis, he began to think about the English Channel.

Then, a random thought: Would the English Channel or Everest be more difficult?

More thoughts: How about accomplishing both? Maybe a bike ride thrown in as well?

A plan was hatched.

Joining him on the expedition was professional ski mountaineer Caroline Gleich, who married Lea after the English Channel portion of the journey.

The final approach to the top of the world. Maybe it doesn’t look familiar because you picture one of viral photos of long lines and remember one of the click bait headlines about a “zoo”, like @nytimes published. Just remember there are more than two sides to every story and there are more than two sides to every mountain. We climbed from the north side of Everest, the Northeast Ridge. Crowds are a complex issue and I’m not going to say that there aren’t issues on Everest. We purposely choose to climb with @alpenglowexpeditions because they climb on the north side where so far this year, there have been 191 summits vs 619 from the south. But weather and decision making really played a huge role in the issues you saw on the mountain. High winds and cold temps limited the number of days to summit. On May 23rd the weather looked great and too many teams decided it was their day to go for the summit. We were positioned at 25,000 ft and ready to go, but we decided to stare at the walls of our tents and wait because we knew too many climbers would be attempting. I’m not trying to be high and mighty that we did it all right. It just wasn’t that hard to see that crowds were going to be an issue that particular day. The photo everyone saw is also one section of a more technical section that does slow down and creates lines. It’s just sad to see so many folks make assumptions about a mountain and experience from one photo. That was one moment in time in what takes most climbers a month or two to complete. It was also a different route, a different side of the mountain and even a different country than we were in. I truly appreciate the messages of concern I received. But please don’t assume that the photo you saw was my experience. This was our experience. 3 climbers on the summit, all with our team and the rest of our team just behind us. We had an amazing experience and it will be something I never forget. #climbforequality #everest2019

To train for Everest, the couple scaled Cho Oyu, which is one of the highest summits in the world. It's also the spot where they took their relationship to an even higher plateau with Gleich proposing to him.

Lea said yes.

About two months before their Everest departure, though, Gleich tore the ACL in her left knee. She climbed Everest anyway.

Instead of trying to summit along the south side through Nepal (there was a viral photo of a traffic jam created by climbers waiting to ascend), they took a northern route. Despite all the wind gusts, they reached the summit on May 24 with the thermometer reading minus-37 Celsius.

"I'm literally speechless and trying to find the words on what it all means," Lea wrote on Instagram. "Guess it's time to start thinking about swimming the English Channel."

After arriving back in Utah, Gleich had surgery to fix her knee while Lea started his training regimen for the swim.

That meant gaining 30 pounds for insulation in the cold water. He ordered pizza from a local joint place in Park City that sponsored him. He drank Fat Tire amber ale courtesy of New Belgium Brewing. And he used plenty of heavy cream in his coffee.

It was gluttonous.

"I was eating slices of pizza in bed," said Lea, who didn't swim much because he couldn't afford to burn off the calories. "I was eating even when I was full."

The 38-year-old flew to England and started his English Channel trek on July 9 from Samphire Hoe at approximately 4:33 p.m. local time. No wetsuit could be worn (rules) so he donned a Speedo.

What helped early on were the jellyfish bites.

Sure, they stung, but they also provided an adrenaline rush. At one point, he went through a bloom of jellyfish. Now that didn't feel so good. He got stung about 50 times.

Gleich offered constant support from the boat (no contact is allowed). Every 30 minutes or so she provided food and water. She also documented every swim stroke of the journey.

England 🇬🇧-> France 🇫🇷. Reaching out and touching the sand on the French shoreline was a moment of joy, relief, confusion and elation. It had been 11 hours and 47 minutes since I’d been on dry land or had a rest. I’d been planning and training for this swim for over three years and that moment meant I could say I was a Channel swimmer! ⁣ ⁣ I knew it would be difficult to climb Everest and turn around and swim the Channel because of the muscular atrophy, weight loss and lack of time in the water that comes with a 40-day high-altitude expedition. Going into the swim, I wasn’t confident in my swim fitness. This is why I love big challenges, because you can have self doubt at the start, still accomplish big things and come out on the other side with a lot of confidence. I knew if I just kept going, I could get there even if it took me all day. As it turns out, I had to swim all night! The boat pilot threw us for a loop by giving us a time slot before my official slot started, and we had to pull together the crew and aid with four hours notice. I had planned on a 12-14 hour swim and was thrilled to finish sub-12! ⁣ ⁣ I was able to achieve my goal due to all the support I received. From my wonderful fiancé, @carolinegleich on the boat feeding me and giving me encouragement and @annaploszajski (a successful solo Channel swimmer herself) who volunteered a massive amount of time and expertise that was invaluable to my success. And then you. This amazing community here. I hope you know that all the comments, follows, texts, phone calls and high fives I received from old friends and new, all across the world, kept me swimming fast through the cold, dark night, even when I was getting stung over 50 times by jellyfish! Lots more to come... Time to start training and planning for the ride across America. triforequality #ultimateworldtri #climbforequality #englishchannel2019

At about 4:22 a.m., he climbed onto the shore in Wissant, France.

It took less than 12 hours. He envisioned much longer.

"Reaching out and touching the sand on the French shoreline was a moment of joy, relief, confusion and elation," he wrote on Instagram.

Back to Utah. More training awaited.

First, though, their wedding — on Aug. 10 at the top of Snowbird Resort.

One slight hiccup: There was a massive rain storm leading up to their site and the road was closed due to a mud slide.

About 30 minutes before the wedding, the path reopened.

"Just like in our adventures, there were obstacles thrown at us and we had to make contingency plans," he wrote on Instagram. "There were moments of distress and worry, but Caroline stayed calm and dealt with the adversity extremely well."

No time for a honeymoon, though. A bike ride awaited. He began on Aug. 30 from Anacortes, Washington, and got a flat tire right away.

Gleich followed along in a support vehicle (Lea's mom took over when Gleich had to go back to work). They stayed in motels at night, where they planned out the next day's ride.

"The bike ride crushed me," Lea said. "Every time I had a good day, the next day was super hard."

⁣ “In the US population, about 14.5% of all men are six feet or over. Among CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, that number is 58%.” -Malcolm Gladwell, Blink. ⁣(@malcolmgladwell ) 🚴🏼‍♂️⁣ Over the last couple days, I’ve been listening to The Revisionist History Podcast hosted by Malcolm Gladwell. It got me thinking about when I read Blink in 2006. I was 25 years old, fresh out of University. I remember reading that statistic about male CEOs and thinking, “alright, I’m set up for success!!!” ⁣ 🚴🏼‍♂️⁣ Looking back, I realize how absurd my thoughts were. I now see the combination of white male privilege, implicit bias and misogyny that existed and continues to persist in our society. Before we can break down these power structures to create gender equality, we have to recognize them.⁣ 🚴🏼‍♂️⁣ I want to use my athletic endeavor to bring to light how implicit bias affects women and people from other marginalized groups. We need to make opportunities in life merit-based. Don’t be that guy that hires the employee or promotes the subordinate just because he looks and reminds you of yourself.⁣ 🚴🏼‍♂️⁣ #TriForEquality #UltimateWorldTri #HeForShe #climbforequality 📸: @jaykolsch & @handheldproductions

On Oct. 7 — day No. 39 — he reached his destination of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Standing in the water, he held his pink Specialized bike over his head to celebrate. Later, he cracked open a beer.

"I'm sort of speechless," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm overjoyed and kind of emotional."

Celebrating just as much that day was Gleich.

Through this endeavour, they wanted to raise awareness for gender equality. It's bothered Lea that he'd be out skiing with Gleich and everyone assumed he was the guide and not her.

"Rob doing his alternate world triathlon isn't going to directly change the world," Gleich said. "Riding your bike, swimming and climbing mountains, they have just a really amazing power to bring people together. It's a great starting point to talk about bigger issues."

Lea's already mulling over another adventure. Perhaps ski the largest mountain in Antarctica with Gleich?

It's a thought for later.

"I just need a little bit more time for reflection," Lea said.