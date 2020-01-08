Messages of hope continue to spread across the globe as the rugby community pulls together and pleads for the best possible outcome to the chilling Michael Fatialofa turn of events.

The freak incident that forced Fatialofa to undergo neck surgery this week remains difficult to come to grips with – a casual, seemingly innocuous carry and his life changes, possibly forever, in an instant.

Such a sudden moment prompts a stark reminder of the risks all men and women, amateur and professional, take in simply stepping onto their combative fields each week.

No one stops to genuinely ponder the possibility they could end up in a similar position – with reduced power and sensation in their arms and legs – and needing surgery to relieve pressure caused by swelling on their spinal cord.

To do so, and attempt to mitigate against injury during games, would be to put oneself in more danger.

Sore, swollen muscles, limbs and lacerations are accepted bedfellows of any contact sport but Fatialofa's grave situation, in which he has no control from the neck down, is another matter entirely.

Fatialofa was on the pitch less than one minute last Saturday when he carried the ball into Saracens replacements Jack Singleton and Richard Barrington and collapsed to the floor after his neck bent forward as he dipped into contact.

This regulation sequence happens countless times in every rugby match but the 15 minute stoppage the followed and his exit to the ambulance on a stretcher signalled this was no ordinary collision.

For whatever cruel reason, Fatialofa lost the lottery and he is now left in St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, while his Worcester Warriors team-mates are in a state of shock.

Once stable and deemed fit for travel Fatialofa is expected to return to New Zealand where he'll start the long and intensive road to recovery.

Prior to shifting north Fatialofa was a revelation for the Hurricanes en route to their sole Super Rugby title in 2016. Members of that squad now dotted around the rugby world have been among those to share heartfelt messages of support at this challenging time.

At this point, it's important to remember rugby is not who Fatialofa is but, rather, his profession.

More importantly he is husband to newly-wed wife Tatiana who remains by his side – the pair were soon to embark on their honeymoon, only for this horrific injury to change the course of their lives together.

Fatialofa is also a loved son, friend, mentor. For all those close to him, these are confronting times.

Thoughts for the 27-year-old's future rugby career are now secondary. Attempts to gather funds through a Givealittle page instead take immediate priority as the reality of provisions needed for on-going rehabilitation begin to sink in.

Fatialofa's status should give pause to reflect on the brutal nature of the rugby business, one many savour but also endure.

Perhaps because the XV-man game is not boxing or the brutal and bloodly world of Mixed Martial Arts, where the direct purpose is to knock your opponent unconscious, we don't expect life threatening or altering injuries such as this.

Clearly, though, they do occur in the oval ball arena - more often than many would care to admit. And in Fatialofa's case, they are unavoidable.

Unfortunately, he will not be the last to wonder why he suffered this fate.

Fatialofa sits at the extreme end of the injury spectrum but others, too, battle the debilitating effects of repetitive blows long after they fade from the spotlight.

Israel Dagg lives with chronic knee pain, Kane Hames is one of many stuck in a hazy world of concussion. They are but two high profile examples. Many, many others suffer in silence.

Players, fans, pundits alike all take for granted these risks. Sure athletes are often well paid but few receive Dan Carter level remuneration.

Over the coming weeks Fatialofa will receive help from external sources but what happens when his plight disappears from full view?

How easy it is to forget the game we love can cause such considerable damage.

Thoughts and wishes of all sporting lovers should be with the Fatialofa family.

Let's hope the rugby gods conjure a miracle recovery.