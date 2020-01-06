Canada's Eugenie Bouchard opened the 2020 season with 7-5 7-5 win over Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens in the first round of the ASB Classic on Monday.

It was Bouchard's first victory above a 125K event (the lowest level on the WTA Tour) since last February in Dubai, almost a year ago, providing the perfect start to the new year as she aims to scale the heights of women's tennis again.

The 262nd-ranked Bouchard saved two of three break points and capitalised on three of six break-point opportunities against the world No. 72.

Flipkens, 33, has finished in the top 100 the past eight seasons.

Bouchard, 25, has experienced a big drop in the rankings since reaching No. 5 in 2014.

Bouchard will face No. 8 seed Caroline Garcia of France in the second round.

Eugenie Bouchard from Canada during Day 1 of the 2020 ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki says she's knocked off one of her final career goals before retiring from tennis after winning a doubles match with close friend and long-time rival Serena Williams.

The powerhouse duo entertained the crowd in Auckland with a straight sets win in the first round, playing together for the first time after years of high-stakes singles struggles.`

Former world No. 1 Wozniacki has only prevailed once in 11 meetings with American Williams, who ranks as arguably the world's greatest ever female player. The 29-year-old Dane plans to retire after the looming Australian Open in Melbourne so it was no surprise she was beaming after the 6-2 6-4 win over Japanese pair Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and doubles partner Serena Williams of USA walk off after winning their first round doubles match in Auckland. Photo / Getty

"It wouldn't be the same if I didn't get to play with her at least once on the same side," she told Sky Sport NZ.

"She's beaten me a lot of times on the other side so it's nice that we can win together.

"It was so much fun, I really enjoyed that. I've been around for a long time and to get to play with Serena was amazing."

Wozniacki hasn't played doubles in more than three years, something that surprised Williams, who described her partner's form as unbelievable.

"I can't let the rest of our amazing careers go without playing with her — a grand slam champion and a long-time No. 1," Williams said.

"Of course I want to share the court with her."