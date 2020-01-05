A frantic last-minute call-up to the Black Caps, Glenn Phillips was eager to make the most of his unexpected opportunity.

And his second opportunity. And his third. And, indeed, his fourth.

Phillips' debut test innings was almost as chaotic as the call-up that preceded it, with the 23-year-old dropped twice and caught off a no-ball on his way to a team-high 52 in the Black Caps' first innings against Australia at the SCG.

Handed his test cap less than 12 hours after landing in Sydney, Phillips spoke with excitement before his innings, noting that he may never get the chance again, so he was going to do all he could to make it a successful debut.

Consider that goal accomplished – thanks to an impressive fighting effort, and fair dollop of luck.

Phillips should have been out for just two, when he spooned a simple return catch back to Nathan Lyon. However, Lyon butchered the sitter, closing his hands too early and watching the ball clatter into his right thumb.

After taping it up, Lyon then had another chance come his way, when Phillips smashed a full toss in his direction on 17. It was a tougher catch, hit harder, but this time it smacked off Lyon's left thumb, and Phillips survived again.

Perhaps not wanting any further digits to be busted, Lyon didn't produce any more chances from the debutant, but it looked as if Phillips' fun had come to an end on 28, as he smacked a James Pattinson short ball down the throat of Travis Head at deep square leg.

Frustrated with giving away his hard work, Phillips slumped off the park, only for replays to reveal Pattinson had over-stepped, and Phillips to complete a sudden u-turn before the rope to resume his innings.

In between all the chances, the Auckland batsman showed hints that he belonged at this level. He played a shot few batsmen could when hooking Pat Cummins over square leg for six, and pulled Cummins to the same region for four more to bring up his 50.

Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips in action. Photo / Photosport

Phillips was pleased to have gotten the rub of the green to improve an already-incredible experience.

"It's just been that sort of lucky day - a lucky couple of days. That's just the way cricket goes sometimes. Sometimes you get lucky, sometimes you don't."

He also showed impressive confidence for a debutant to run down the departing Ross Taylor to convince him to review his lbw dismissal. While it was still out, the "umpire's call" result was closer than Taylor believed, and didn't waste a review.

His innings was eventually ended by a stellar delivery from Cummins, nipping back between bat and pad and knocking over the stumps.

Pat Cummins eventually ended Glenn Phillips' innings. Photo / Photosport

"Something in the universe was saying 'After 50, you've got no more chances mate'," Phillips laughed.

"I wish I could have gone on a little bit longer with that luck, but one slight mistake and that's all it takes to end your innings at this level."

While he acknowledged that he this may be his only test for the time being, Phillips is unlikely to be left on the pile of New Zealand one-test wonders.

Considering his impressive domestic resume, the promotion of Tom Blundell to first-choice opener, and Will Young's cautious recovery from injury, it's likely that Phillips done enough to take Blundell's place as the Black Caps' new back-up batsman in their test squad to play India in February.

A bright future - with many more opportunities – remains.