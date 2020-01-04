Top-flight sides Brighton and Aston Villa lost to lower-league opposition in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, while Watford and Newcastle squandered first-half leads to teams in relegation trouble in the third tier to be taken to replays.

The upsets kept coming in the world's oldest club knockout competition, as teams fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League rotated their starting lineups after a packed festive schedule and came unstuck.

Sheffield Wednesday won 1-0 at Brighton, and Fulham - another side seeking promotion from the second-tier League Championship - beat Villa 2-1 thanks to a dipping, long-range winner from substitute Harry Arter.

READ MORE:

• Football: Wellington Phoenix edge Central Coast Mariners to keep unbeaten run alive

• Football: Wellington Stadium boss proposes rare fixture in aid of bush fires

• Premium - Football: The remarkable rise of Alex Rufer at the Wellington Phoenix

• 'Sick' football poster simply defies belief

Advertisement

Watford has been resurgent in the Premier League, winning three of its last four games to ignite hopes of staying up, but showed signs of its early-season poor form in slipping from 3-0 ahead after 34 minutes to draw 3-3 against Tranmere, who scored in the 65th, 78th and 87th minutes.

Watford also ended the match with 10 men following the 89th-minute red card to Argentina midfielder Roberto Pereyra.

Also facing a replay is Newcastle, after 40-year-old striker Aaron Wilbraham scored an 80th-minute equaliser for Rochdale in a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle, which has not gone beyond the fourth round since 2006, went ahead through Miguel Almiron's 17th-minute strike - the Paraguay playmaker's second goal in two weeks after having gone his first 11 months at the northeast club without scoring.

A replay, which is likely to take place on January 14 or 15, was the last thing Newcastle or Watford needed after playing four games in 11 days over Christmas and the new year. Newcastle's squad, in particular, was hit hard by injuries during the festive period and the team picked up two more injuries at Spotland as Almiron (groin) and Yoshinori Muto (hip) were forced off in the second half.

"We knew Rochdale would try and do something in the second half and they punished us," Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said. "Credit to Aaron Wilbraham - he's been around longer than I have!"

Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United played out a drab 0-0 draw at Molineux Stadium. United have now not beaten Wolves in their last five meetings.

Manchester City, Leicester City, Burnley, Southampton and Norwich avoided upsets to book their places in the fourth round.

Advertisement

Manchester City easily accounted for Port Vale 4-1 while Leicester City saw off Wigan Athletic 2-0.

Burnley beat third-tier Peterborough 4-2, with striker Jay Rodriguez scoring twice, Southampton beat second-tier Huddersfield 2-0 and Norwich won 4-2 at Preston, with Irish striker Adam Idah scoring a hat trick.

A one-minute delay preceded Sunday's games to raise awareness of a mental-health campaign, "Heads Up," which is spearheaded by English Football Association president Prince William.