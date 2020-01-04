He's taken some time to find his feet, but Malakai Fekitoa is beginning to settle into life as a Wasp.

Joining the club this season after two years in Toulon, the former All Blacks midfielder has looked more and more comfortable over time, and Wasps director of rugby Dai Young has taken notice.

Speaking to RugbyPass, Young said the 27-year-old is beginning to show signs of the player they know he can be.

"We knew about the physicality he brings and in fairness to Malakai he is getting better with every game," he said.

"He is starting to show the potential and quality that we know he possesses. He wasn't fully fit in his first couple of games for us because he was carrying a bit of a knock into pre-season and now he is looking sharper.

"He gives us something we don't have in the rest of our backline because we have a lot of nice players but lack that physicality. Malakai has given us that and in the last two or three games he has come up with some monstrous tackles which gets everyone up.

"With his ball carries he never fails to beat the first guy which puts you on the front foot and opens up space for others to exploit. It is also important that he is getting more and more comfortable off the pitch because he is a quiet guy.

"He is now speaking more and offering opinions. When you sign a player with his kind of experience you are hoping he brings other things with him besides his play so that others can learn and feed off. We are pleased with him but don't think we have yet seen the best of Malakai. There is more to come."

There is a buzz around the club over the potential attacking threat they can pose when fellow former All Black Lima Sopoaga recovers from illness and returns to his role in the No10 jersey.

Not all sunshine & rainbows in this game. Thanks to everyone who came out to the Ricoh. Reload and go again. Good to be back with my guy ❤ pic.twitter.com/oMwMZNHvw5 — Lima Sopoaga (@LimaSopoaga) October 20, 2019

The two were vital members of the Highlanders 2015 Super Rugby winning campaign, and Young hopes they can reproduce something similar in the Northern Hemisphere.

"Malakai's arrival has already impacted on Lima who has been really unlucky in the last couple of weeks with a chest and throat infection," Young told RugbyPass.

"Before his illness, I thought he was looking like a different player and starting to play with confidence and a smile on his face. Malakai helps this because they used to play together. I am sure we will see that partnership really start to flourish."