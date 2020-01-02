The wife of Benji Marshall has hit out at followers who have questioned her relationship after a series of Instagram posts where she was with another man.
Scandalous — except Marshall, who is on holidays in Singapore with openly gay fashion designer Steven Khalil who runs a label named after himself, has responded to the inquiries with incredulity.
Marshall, a radio and TV host, revealed her Kiwi NRL star husband even suggested the getaway and said "he loves Steven as much as me".
Both have posted pictures of their trip together with the pair showing their affection for each other, reports news.com.au.
In her latest Instagram post, Marshall responded, saying her nan had also asked about her relationship with Khalil in the past, in the same way her followers have questioned it.
"It seems like people get really ruffled up about our travels and relationship," she said. "We are too affectionate, we are to close, he's in too many photos, where is my husband? What does he think about it? I've never been so confused? Would this be the case if I was with a girlfriend? Would this be the case if Benj was away with his mates? Would you be questioning him? Can't a wife and mother be on her gusband's shoulders in peace???"
Marshall also shared an Instagram story with several of the queries she's had in recent days.
She also added a video to her Instagram story where she added Khalil into the video, finishing by singing "spending too much time with you".
But it's extra bizarre with the media personality also posting a picture of Benji and their son Fox at the airport sending her off.
Flashback to leaving Sydney with my boys. Feeling grateful to have a partner who pushes me to have time for myself @benji6marshall. Grateful for a son who is feeling very independent since landing in Whakatane and completely lost interest in me the last few days (grateful and a little sad he won't miss me- but mainly grateful) really grateful I have an opportunity to go away with @stevenkhalil let my hair down and relax. Feeling really really grateful.
Khalil is close to the Marshalls and is the godfather of their one-year-old son Fox.