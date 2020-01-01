Exciting juvenile Play That Song maintained her unbeaten record when she downed hot favourite Not An Option to win the first of the feature races at Ellerslie on New Year's Day, the Gr.2 Barneswood Farm Eclipse Stakes (1200m).

Trainer Nigel Tiley had been cautiously optimistic about her winning chances although an outside barrier draw and the filly's two-month break since winning the Listed Wellesley Stakes (1000m) on a Heavy 11 surface at Trentham in October had him concerned she might be found wanting in the concluding stages.

That was far from the scenario that played out though as rider James McDonald gave her a peach of a trip, settling beautifully one-off the fence in midfield as Amor Fati set up a breakneck speed in front.

McDonald tracked race favourite Not An Option into the race approaching the home turn before sprinting to the lead at the 300m.

The pair set down to a tooth and nail struggle over the concluding stages with Play That Song proving too tough as she eased clear to win by a length from Not An Option with Tivaan Warrior four lengths away in third.

Tiley was beaming as he waited for the Showcasing filly to return to the winner's enclosure, confident there was plenty of improvement in her before her main assignment, the $1 million Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) at Ellerslie on January 25.

"She really struggled to win at Trentham and it took quite a bit out of her," Tiley said.

"That is why we haven't seen her up until today.

"The scary thing is that I know she is going to improve.

"I'm hoping he (McDonald) gets off her and says I want to ride her (in the Karaka Million)."

McDonald was taken with Play That Song's performance although he was quick to admit he was lucky to miss an early skirmish that put paid to the chances of De La Terre and Preakness who were badly interfered with.

- NZ Racing Desk