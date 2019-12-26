First came the Champions League title, then the Club World Cup last week. Now, with a 13-point lead, Liverpool will surely be champions of England again by May.

Leicester, the closest challenger, was blown away in a 4-0 victory that pushes Liverpool closer to ending a three-decade title drought.

There is half of the season still to play but the gulf was vast on Friday morning (NZ time), exposed by Trent Alexander-Arnold's repertoire of assists and a goal from the right back. Alexander-Arnold's crosses set up both of Roberto Firmino's goals and another was handled by Leicester Çağlar Söyüncü which led to James Milner scoring a penalty.

Manchester City's title challenge faded long ago, as the defending champion sits a further point back in third.

Below that, inconsistent form is rife.

Chelsea remains fourth despite losing a seventh game of the season earlier in the day, beaten 2-0 by a struggling Southampton side that lost 9-0 to Leicester two months ago.

Tottenham is three points behind Chelsea after recovering from losing to its west London rival by beating Brighton 2-1 on Boxing Day.

Sheffield United was behind Tottenham only on goal difference, riding high on its return to the topflight, but it was still held by relegation-threatened Watford to 1-1.

After losing to Watford in the previous round, Manchester United came from behind to beat Newcastle 4-1.

At the bottom end of the table, Aston Villa is a point from safety after a 1-0 victory over Norwich, which slumped to last place. Substitute Conor Hourihane swept a shot into the top corner in the 82nd minute after being picked out by Jack Grealish.

West Ham is a point above Villa after losing 2-1 at Crystal Palace, which sealed the victory through Jordan Ayew's strike in the 90th.

Watford is off the foot of the standings thanks to goalkeeper Ben Foster protecting a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United.

Foster made a point-blank range, clawing away John Fleck's shot in the second half at Bramall Lane where Oliver Norwood's penalty canceled out Gerard Deulofeu's opener for Watford.