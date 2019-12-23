An English TV presenter has apologised for his comments on a studio show after pundit Gary Neville made an impassioned plea after a Chelsea player suffered alleged racist abuse in a match this morning.
Supporters at Tottenham's football game against London rival Chelsea were warned three times to stop racist abuse during unprecedented Premier League stadium announcements today.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger was also seen around the 63rd minute indicating he had faced racist abuse, imitating a monkey gesture, during his side's 2-0 win over Tottenham.
After the match, Neville made an impassioned plea for almost two minutes on the Sky UK post-game show for a stand to be made.
"Racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game," the Manchester United great said in a warning to fans. "Please remember that racism has no place in football."
Sky host David Jones said after Neville's plea: "I am compelled to say they are the opinions of you, Gary Neville, and not those of Sky Sports. That is my duty."
To which Neville responded, "Do you not agree with me, Dave?"
Jones took to Twitter to apologise.