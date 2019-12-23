An English TV presenter has apologised for his comments on a studio show after pundit Gary Neville made an impassioned plea after a Chelsea player suffered alleged racist abuse in a match this morning.

Supporters at Tottenham's football game against London rival Chelsea were warned three times to stop racist abuse during unprecedented Premier League stadium announcements today.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger was also seen around the 63rd minute indicating he had faced racist abuse, imitating a monkey gesture, during his side's 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Spurs fan banned for throwing a banana at Aubameyang 12 months ago. Now allegations of racist abuse at Spurs stadium. If this was an eastern European club or country, we'd be condemning them. If today's allegations proven, Spurs should face sanctions. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) December 22, 2019

Tottenham stadium announcer: "Racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game" — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 22, 2019

Disgraceful behaviour from the Tottenham fans #SayNoToRacism — Sam Kiernan (@SKiernan86) December 22, 2019

After the match, Neville made an impassioned plea for almost two minutes on the Sky UK post-game show for a stand to be made.

Advertisement

"Racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game," the Manchester United great said in a warning to fans. "Please remember that racism has no place in football."

‘If it’s accepted in the highest office in the country....’



Some impassioned comments from @GNev2 as the vile stain of racism is smeared on English football once again pic.twitter.com/Y2rgade7E2 — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 22, 2019

Sky host David Jones said after Neville's plea: "I am compelled to say they are the opinions of you, Gary Neville, and not those of Sky Sports. That is my duty."

To which Neville responded, "Do you not agree with me, Dave?"

Can't understand the Sky presenter ,post Spurs v Chelsea, saying he is there 'to try and hold a balanced debate' when they are discussing racist abuse towards football players.

Are there two sides to this? — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) December 22, 2019

Jones took to Twitter to apologise.