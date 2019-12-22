Supporters at Tottenham's football game against London rival Chelsea were warned three times to stop racist abuse during unprecedented Premier League stadium announcements today.

The referee was implementing FIFA's protocol dealing with discrimination in games after appearing to receive complaints from the players.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger was seen around the 63rd minute indicating he had faced racist abuse, imitating a monkey gesture.

"Racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game," the announcer said in a warning to fans. "Please remember that racism has no place in football."

According to the BBC a spectator also threw a bottle at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea won the game 2-0.

Spurs fan banned for throwing a banana at Aubameyang 12 months ago. Now allegations of racist abuse at Spurs stadium. If this was an eastern European club or country, we'd be condemning them. If today's allegations proven, Spurs should face sanctions. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) December 22, 2019

Tottenham stadium announcer: "Racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game" — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 22, 2019