The Italian football league has been slammed after a new anti-racism campaign was revealed to feature the faces of three monkeys.

The Serie A competition has had a serious problem with racist chants directed from fans towards players. This season racist chants have been aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Balotelli. All of the players targeted — except for Pjanic, who is Bosnian — are black.

The artist who produced the posters, Simone Fugazzotto, is renowned for using apes and gorillas in all of his work.

"Once again Italian football leaves the world speechless. It is difficult to see what Serie A was thinking, who did they consult?" anti-discriminatory body Fare told the BBC.



"In a country in which the authorities fail to deal with racism week after week, Serie A have launched a campaign that looks like a sick joke.

Advertisement

"These creations are an outrage, they will be counter-productive and continue the dehumanisation of people of African heritage.

"It is time for the progressive clubs in the league to make their voice heard."

So, #SerieA's anti-racism campaign is the most tone deaf thing in existence. I'm actually lost for words. pic.twitter.com/WUa896wGUL — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) December 16, 2019

Monkeys are the focus of his art. Question is for the league and how they can’t see what a loaded and misguided collaboration this is for an anti-racism initiative. Tells you everything you need to know about why clubs are taking this into their own hands. No faith in the league — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) December 16, 2019

Rest of the footballing world: Immediate action is needed from the hierarchy of Italian football to tackle the abhorrent levels of racism players are facing.



Serie A: pic.twitter.com/Avl7NTAqtH — Tom Flanagan (@thomascflanagan) December 16, 2019

Italian league officials announced today they are developing a system of facial recognition technology to identify fans responsible for racist chants, Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo announced revealed.

The announcement comes amid an Italian season marred by discriminatory behaviour.

"We're working on facial recognition software to use inside the stadiums," De Siervo said on Monday as he unveiled anti-racism initiatives by the league.

"We're still awaiting authorisation from privacy authorities but we should be able to get that with the help of the government," De Siervo said. "Once those images are available, clubs will have to intervene directly.

The league also nominated one player from each of the 20 clubs to join an anti-racism team.

"We're going to do in two years what (former British prime minister Margaret) Thatcher did in 10," De Siervo said, referring to the battle against hooliganism in English stadiums in the 1980s.

Advertisement

This season, the Italian soccer federation said it was considering employing advanced listening devices used in anti-terrorism operations to identify offending fans.